My son and I were talking over dinner the other night. Yes. At the table, not in front of the TV. Since I moved in, dinner has migrated back where it belongs: around real food and real conversation. A small miracle in the age of screens and noise, but there it was, an old-school, 1974-style family meal.

We started talking politics, or more accurately, the national circus. He said what really frustrates him about people - co-workers, social media, YouTube, national news, all of them - is that they don’t realize that what happens in the federal government barely and rarely touches our real lives. Yet everyone is obsessed with it, hypnotized by the daily drama and then shouting from their soapboxes the same dribble, while the local issues, the ones that actually shape our existence, the ones that really need our votes, get buried and not noticed.

Everyday life is where sovereignty lives…not on Capitol Hill.

Now, sometimes the feds do crash through the door. Take the current shutdown. Because my late husband was a combat vet, he’s supposed to be interred in the state veterans cemetery. But that process has been frozen because the office handling it is closed. Bureaucratic limbo wrapped in grief. My ability to honor his wishes is being held hostage by people who can’t balance a budget or behave like adults.

Still, my daily rhythm goes on mostly unchanged. But the same can’t be said for the millions who suddenly lost access to SNAP benefits.

And here’s the part that gets on my last nerve. We’ve built entire systems around the idea that dependence is compassion. That government handouts equal care and equality and equity and all the progressive, emotionally sloppy words. It’s a seductive illusion, comfort masquerading as kindness, but the truth is, every entitlement program chips away at your divinely imbued sovereignty, your ability to build your own damn life. Anything the government gives you, it can (and will) take back.

How equitable is that?

Yet, out of this mess, something beautiful is happening.

Meet Heretic Coffee (full article HERE), a Portland café (yes, that Portland, the one everyone loves to call a lost cause because it’s quacking and flapping like a lost duck). Starting November 1, they announced they’d feed anyone who lost food benefits for free. When confronted with the financial devastation this would cause them, their sentiment was, if they go bankrupt doing it, so be it. Better to serve humanity than serve lattes to the elite while neighbors starve.

That’s moral rebellion birthed from a shared morality (which our Constitution lives or dies on) and a picture of true human sovereignty in action.

Within days, the world noticed. Donations poured in, over $300,000, to keep the mission alive. They posted:

“If you are hungry, come eat. The world has you.”

Meanwhile, politicians in Oregon are already patting themselves on the back for “ending the shutdown.”

But anyone with a working memory knows kabuki theater when they see it. While the cameras roll and the speeches drone on, it’s not policy that’s feeding people, but neighbors. It’s the barista who refuses to look away. It’s the small, sovereign acts of humanity happening in the cracks where bureaucracy failed (because that’s all bureaucracy can do).

That’s what sovereignty looks like in the real world. It’s not about defiance for its own sake. It’s about remembering who we are when the scaffolding of control falls apart: creators, providers, protectors, problem-solvers.

The Declaration of Independence, arguably the boldest mic drop in human history, nailed it:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights… that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Those rights don’t come stamped with a government seal. They’re built into our DNA. And when we hand them over for the illusion of safety, we aren’t being protected, we’re being pacified, patronized, and pinned like a bug on a Boy Scout board. Safety that comes from someone else is never real safety.

I’m 55. I’ve worked since I was sixteen, hustled for every dollar, paid into systems that were bankrupt before I ever started contributing. Every year, Social Security sends me a polite little statement, a fantasy ledger of money that will never exist. Gen-X was raised on the myth that if we worked hard and kept our heads down, we’d be fine. Turns out, the only ones fine are the ones who wrote the myth.

Benjamin Franklin allegedly said, “When the people find that they can vote themselves money, that will herald the end of the republic.”

Well, folks, welcome to the end.

But here’s the twist: when something dies, something else is born. And what’s being born right now, in places like that Portland coffee shop, is a quiet revolution.

A new republic. A human one.

Because government was never meant to babysit us. It was meant to leave us the hell alone so we could build, create, and thrive. Sovereignty isn’t about isolation, it’s about remembering that we’re divine creators with moral agency and muscle. When we reclaim that, when we feed each other instead of begging to be fed, we end the game.

If you’re done playing by their rules and ready to reclaim your own, ask yourself where you handed over your sovereignty for the comfort of safety. Then imagine what it might feel like to take it back; not someday, but now.

