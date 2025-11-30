I have been a practicing yogi for decades now…and by practicing, I mean practicing. You will never see my picture on Instagram in a pretzel pose; that said, a few years ago, my husband delighted in taking awkward shots of me on my mat and turning them into memes…

I originally came to yoga because my lower back simply refused to let me stand upright. Gentle yoga was the only movement that didn’t punish me for whatever size or season I happened to be in at the time. It eased the pain, gave me back my spine (literally), and slowly introduced me to a truth I would spend the next thirty years learning:

My body was speaking long before I ever learned how to listen.

As I kept showing up, yoga stopped being “stretching” and became a language. Ancient wisdom braided with breath. A way of hearing myself, responding to myself, and eventually… respecting myself. My entire sovereignty paradigm, in health and in life, probably began right there on the mat. And no, despite the urban legends, I’ve never bumped into Satan in a yoga class. Yoga helped me internalize the teachings of Christ more deeply than any sermon ever did.