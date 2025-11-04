I don’t know how many of you spent your summers at camp — but me? Every summer from the time I was nine until I graduated high school. And even after that, I went back to work on staff.

Summer camp (mine was religious, of course) became the axis my whole year revolved around. I spent at least a month each summer at various camps — music, scouting, religious instruction, more music — and my favorite memory from all of them was the evening campfires.

Staff would arrive about an hour early to kindle what would soon be a roaring blaze. We’d start with silly songs, break into games (always girls against boys), perform cabin skits, sing more songs… and then descend into devotional teachings.

There was something sacred about a leader standing before the fire, Bible in hand, offering words to calm our day’s energy, nourish our souls, and prepare us to sleep in peace.

And every night, just as the sun tucked itself behind the mountains and the first stars shimmered in the ebony sky, we’d stand, raise our right hands to the dying flames, and sing this benediction:

Day is done,

Gone the sun,

From the lakes, from the hills, from the sky.

All is well,

Safely rest…

God is nigh.

Just thinking about it still brings tears to my eyes.

I don’t remember the morning chapels or Sunday services; what I remember is the wisdom, love, and care shared around the campfire.

(And the s’mores, of course. 😄)

There’s something primal and deeply human about intentional fire. No other species uses it, yet we rely on it for warmth, food and, most importantly, community.

When Scot and I were work-camping in Maine, we kindled smaller fires every night. Friends and family would gather with food and drink, and we’d sit together as the flames licked upward into that same starry sky.

Campfires have always been a place for connection; a space to build relationships, transmit wisdom, and shape culture from person to person, generation to generation.

It used to be that every home had a hearth, a fireplace or a wood stove. I actually have one in my bedroom now, and yes, I can even build a fire myself (will wonders never cease?).

There’s nothing cozier than a wood fire on a cold, damp autumn day. It dials down my nervous system, increases my sense of safety, and releases creativity and thought.

It’s the perfect backdrop for diving into who we are as human beings — for remembering that our inherent rights come not from other people, but from Source, from God.

When I started Cozy Campfire Chats, I imagined a circle forming around it; a circle of kindred spirits, fellow sojourners waking up from the world’s illusions to the truth of who we are and why we’re here.

I didn’t know what that would look like at first. But it’s coming into focus now.

Here’s how I see it:

Each month, I’ll kindle the campfire with an essay on sovereignty. It might be historical, philosophical, or metaphysical; something to chew on and carry through the month.

For example:

• What are the Judeo-Christian and other cultural foundations of human sovereignty?

• What did the Founding Fathers actually say about it, and where did they get their framework?

• How does sovereignty show up in our physical and mental health, our culture, and our communities?

• And how is slavery sometimes disguised as freedom?

Then, each week, I’ll send something just for paid supporters — deeper dives with journaling prompts, thoughtful challenges, and subscriber-only conversations about the preservation and propagation of a free humanity.

We’ll explore natural law and how it pervades everything from biology to spirituality. We’ll look at how the United States was founded not just as an experiment in self-government but as a sacred space where human beings could reach their divinely granted potential — made in the imago Dei.

And we’ll talk about how we lost that space to those who would keep us enslaved… and how to reclaim it.

And because Bigfoot is a thing for me…you can expect that archetype of freedom to show up more often than not.

So pull up a seat (or a log).

Grab your cocoa and your s’mores.

Let’s enjoy the warmth of truth, of freedom, and of each other — as we kindle together this Cozy Campfire Culture.

🔥 If we were sitting around this campfire together… what story would you share? Share it in the comments and let’s get this blaze burning bright.