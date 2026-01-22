It’s taken me a bit of a minute to finally be able to sit down and pound this one out.

When I first had the vision of writing one essay a week in January—walking you through what I’m cultivating in 2026—I immediately ran into resistance.

Resistance in the mind.

Resistance in the body.

Resistance everywhere.

Total writer’s block. And no amount of mental tricks or movement practices or cups of coffee broke through it.

When that happens, I’ve learned not to push. I sit with the resistance and say, “Okay. You’ve got me stuck. I won’t try to break through—but I would love to know what you have to say.”

It took a few weeks for that resistance to soften enough for me to hear it, but we got there in the end.