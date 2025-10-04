This is probably the hardest essay I have ever written, and will ever write. No sketching it out in my head, no creative collaboration with ChatGPT, no rough draft edited 67 times to get the metaphors and turns of phrases just right. Just a first-draft free write of everything that’s been building up inside of me since the night of September 23. Less than two weeks ago. The night my husband died of a massive stroke and cardiac arrest in our bed, me alone with him, on the phone with 9-1-1.

I was there as his eyes spun in wild fear and confusion as he didn’t know what was happening. I was there as they rolled back in his head, as his tongue started doing that weird in and out thing, as the death rattle sounded. His eyes came back, locked on mine one last time, and then he was gone, even before the paramedics could get there. Less than 10 minutes from beginning to end (thank God for that tender mercy); and even after his spirit departed, his body kept fighting - pulse, breath, warmth, slower, slower, slower.

Thus ended the life of a man who give his for his nation but whose nation gave nothing in return.

I have been sitting in silence, on the steps of our camper overlooking the lake, for nearly two weeks now, putting together the pieces and connecting all the dots that ended that tragic night.

We’d been fighting the Veterans’ Administration for nearly a year, trying to get full disability for him based on things that were clearly linked to the Gulf War - Desert Storm in 1990-91. Not just from the burn pit and oil well fire exposure, but from the pyridostigmine bromide pills he was forced to take as a Special Forces soldier - an experimental anti-nerve agent drug that may protect against nerve agents but also attacks the autonomic nervous system, the system that keeps all the bodily background programs (breathing, digestion, heartbeat, etc.) working. He was up to 50% and it was an uphill battle all the way. The Gulf War service connection was never made.

We fought the VA Healthcare system just to get him seen by a doctor - but what is ONE DOCTOR assigned to thousands supposed to do with a 62-year old veteran that comes in complaining of heart issues, arthritic symptoms, breathing issues, lack of energy…and his tests all come back clear? Is she supposed to dig around like a modern day Dr. House and find the sneaky, invisible thread that connects them all? Is she supposed to note that, even though the assessment was positive for PTSD that first day, maybe there was a connection between that and the random physical symptoms he’d been having throughout the years? That maybe, she would have thought, “Hmmm…his sympathetic nervous system, his fight-or-flight mode, has been stuck in the “ON” position for more than 30 years…that can’t be good…”.

No. She just said, “Lose weight.”

She also said, “Monitor and record his pulse and blood pressure. Report it daily to my nurse.” He was dead before she could review it and respond.

In the last week of his life, Scot began experiencing a cascade failure of all his bodily functions - breathing, sight, walking, eating, eliminating…all started shutting down to where, in only 7 days, he went from being my vibrant, loving husband to being stuck in a chair…and not even a wheelchair. He couldn’t even wheel himself 2 feet without passing out from the effort.

In the end, although my heart is grieving wildly for the loss of my husband of 28 years - we just celebrated that anniversary - I am grateful that God took him quickly, grateful that he was gone before the body went into its final death throes.

And I am grateful that I was with him the whole time - rubbing his chest, holding him in some way, letting him know that I loved him so very much.

But I am not grateful for the blind stupidity that has brought our nation to this point of trusting the government - whether the VA, the HMOs, any of them - for our health, our well-being.

In fact, I’m fucking angry.

Angry that “we the people'“ have sold out our birthright of sovereignty and self-government, self-management, self-rule, for a mess of pottage disguised as safety, as security, as benefits.

If my husband hadn’t been forced to rely on the socialistic, single-payer health system that is the Veterans’ Administration, if we’d had the means to actually tend our own health throughout the years instead of being overcharged for a government-regulated healthcare system (yes, private healthcare isn’t really private - you did know that, didn’t you? It’s owned by Big Pharma which is in bed with the government) to the point where we couldn’t access it, if we’d been able to reconnect with Nature’s healing processes decades ago instead of being forced into the hustle and grind and survival culture of this sick and twisted society…he might be alive today, looking forward to another healthy 30 years with his wife and family.

He died in our RV, in our campsite in northeastern Texas (we hadn’t even been able to buy a house yet)…and, since he hated me driving, I never learned to pull the camper, so I can’t even leave the site of his passing.

I have been left alone, with nothing.

Nothing, that is, but a vision to turn Wild Squatch Wellness into a blazing movement…not a cozy campfire, but a raging wildfire that burns away the blindness of our fat, dumb population who are enjoying their bread and circuses while the modern-day Neros burn down the empire. A wildfire that restores true sovereignty to each human being ready to wake the fuck up and take back their freedom and their radical self-responsibility for their own lives. A wildfire that refines and purifies those ready to stop playing this sick game where the only ones who win are those who make up the rules and convince us that they are the only rules.

Sovereignty begins with our health, and our mindset. It begins with us learning how, as creatures of Nature, we have been disconnected from Nature, from our Source, from each other, and from ourselves, and listening our way back into connection. My course, Feed Your Fat turns the diet industry on its head - it’s a starting point. But we need to go further.

I need help to do that. Friends and family have been raising money to help get me back on my feet and home to our son and his family in Idaho. The funds they are raising will get me there and buy me some time to grieve, to heal, to start piecing my life and direction together like a patchwork quilt…to re-launch my health course for women victimized by diet culture and start realizing my vision for Wild Squatch Wellness as a path back to individual and corporate sovereignty - inalienable, inherent rights granted to us by Nature and Nature’s God, outlined in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States of America. It will buy me time to fight the VA and raise my voice to representatives, senators, and maybe even the President himself. (I wonder if Dr. Oz can connect the dots as well as I can…)

My husband was robbed of his right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Don’t be the next one.

Support the GoFundMe to help me take my next steps, and join Wild Squatch Wellness (both links are below) in honor of my husband, Donald Scot Violette, 12/11/1962 - 09/23/2025. He would want everyone to take back their freedom; it’s what he lived and ultimately died for.

Thank you for your help, your support, and for your courage as you take brave and bold steps away from slavery and bondage, towards freedom and sovereignty.