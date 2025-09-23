Once upon a time there was a little girl who loved to caw at the crows in the palm trees out front. She raced across the yard each evening to meet her daddy and danced on his feet. By two she pushed her dachshund–poodle, Twinkie, in a doll carriage, already preferring live and furry pets to cold, static, and rather creepy fake babies. She refused to keep clothing and diapers on, blew horns, pounded on pianos, and danced to whatever music happened to be playing.

She was the original Wild Squatchling.

She was also carrying a suitcase she never packed. A suitcase that built itself around her belly, her hips, her thighs, her back. A suitcase that made her look like she’d eaten a suitcase.

She was me.

The world named that body wrong. At four, an overzealous nurse told me I was “too fat” and should have only one piece of toast at breakfast instead of two. With that directive, the measuring began: against the yardsticks of doctors, teachers, pastors, media, and well-meaning friends. I learned to believe that my body, my appetite, my very presence were proof that I was broken. That body was evidence that I needed to change, that I needed to fight it to meet all those yardsticks’ demands.

This is the story I am reclaiming; because the past was never a mistake, but instead the tale of an intelligent organism doing exactly what it needed to do to keep me alive and safe. Feed Your Fat is the map out of that old story: how to listen to the tissues that have kept me alive, and how to nourish them so safety, at last, can become the new baseline. So let’s dive into what I’m reclaiming, what I’m forgiving, and what I am now receiving with love instead of war.

The Rest of the Story

Before I breathed my first full breath, my world had already been startled. When my mother’s car rolled at six weeks pregnant, her flood of stress hormones washed through me, wiring my tiny nervous system before it was fully formed. Babies don’t get to choose; they inherit the chemistry of whatever current flows through. I arrived braced and primed for danger in a body tuned to scan, store, and protect first, and thrive second, if ever. Stress makes the body hold on to fuel, just as future uncertainty makes preppers cling to basement rations.

Layered under that early imprint was another kind of code: the epigenetic echoes of my ancestors. Epigenetics, the science of how life experiences can switch genes on or off without altering the DNA sequence itself, has shown us that trauma and adaptation can ripple through generations. Guernsey resistance, Ashkenazi genocide, Dust Bowl hunger: people who survived war, famine, and imprisonment by conserving, storing, and enduring.

Researchers have seen this in descendants of Holocaust survivors and in children conceived during the Dutch Hunger Winter. Those instructions didn’t vanish; they were passed down in my very cells. Their command, echoing from generations past, was clear: always prepare for famine, exile, loss. My metabolism obeyed, learning to hold everything, because tomorrow might bring nothing.

And then there was my thyroid, quietly underpowered from the start. A thermostat and metronome rolled into one, the thyroid sets both heat and tempo. Mine ran low, which meant a slower rhythm, weaker muscle tone, and movements that never quite kept pace. Fat accumulated more easily, not because I was lazy, greedy, or “food-addicted”, but because I was wired to burn and move less. By age four, that fat had already become a kind of scaffolding, a soft armor that kept me upright in a world that might have broken my fragile frame, protection disguised as failure.

Added up, these three factors gave me a body that stored fat not out of failure, but out of a die-hard mandate to keep me alive. My body slowed down, braced up, and throughout my entire life, continued to reinforce its soft and squishy protection.

What looked like a chubby little girl (and later, a chubby teenager who wondered why no one would ask her out) who ate too much toast at breakfast was actually a body running on three survival programs at once…and it’s this story, both mine and countless others’, that is so often, if not always, overlooked by doctors, coaches, diet programs…everyone that recites that tired mantra, “eat less, move more.”

To the onlooker, whether concerned medical professional, scornful football quarterback, or well-meaning diet “expert”, my body looked like “too much”. In reality, what it was actually saying was: I will keep you safe no matter what storms come.

Sovereignty Begins in the Body

Here’s the thing: if the fat didn’t come because I overeat and undermove…then why would undereating and overmoving make it go away? That is where my journey to health sovereignty began, when I decided to ignore the noise coming from the outside, and finally listen to the wild, inner truth: fat isn’t a mistake to punish. It’s the messenger, and, instead of evidence of failure, it is the evidence of a body keeping its promise to survive.

So yes, I eat the second piece of toast. Always. Not in shame, but in honor of the body that kept, and still keeps, its promise. Because sovereignty begins in the body.

It might look like a small act, just breakfast, but it’s actually a silent but forceful rebellion. Every bite is a refusal to bow to the billboards, doctors, and diet books that keep chanting their enslaving spell: eat less, move more. It’s choosing trust over fear, nourishment over noise.

That is embodied sovereignty: lived bite by bite, toast by toast. Not rules, but reclamation. A planting of our own flag in our own soil. Because every sovereign act, every second piece of toast, every refusal to bow to fear, is a breaking of that spell.

I’ve been building Wild Squatch Wellness for nearly a year, and it’s taken that long to distill its true mission: helping you rediscover and reclaim your individual human sovereignty, one cell at a time. We live in a reality where almost everything is outsourced - our health, our values, our spirituality, our relationships - to systems outside ourselves. The result is exhaustion and confusion.

But the spell only holds if we believe it. By stepping back into our bodies, by creating an inner environment that supports genuine, natural health, we break the incantation. We prepare the ground for everything else. From there, we can make informed, sovereign choices about how we live, love, and lead.

Health Sovereignty is Only the Beginning

Health sovereignty ultimately means reclaiming the authority to care for your body from systems that want to outsource it — diet culture, medical bureaucracy, supplement industrialism, the “experts” who say your fat (or any other pathology) is the enemy. Instead of obeying their edicts and ingesting their prescriptions, you learn to hear your body’s language and meet its needs.

Feed Your Fat is health sovereignty because it:

Flips the script. Fat isn’t failure; it’s safety, repair, protection. That’s the sovereign reframe. No external authority gets to declare your biology broken when it’s actually working on your behalf.

Restores dialogue. Fat is a messenger. It speaks of hormones, of a nervous system on overload, of mitochondria in need. Sovereignty means you don’t shoot the messenger; you listen and respond.

Rebuilds capacity. The body doesn’t need punishment, it needs resources. In the course and in community, you’ll learn how to nourish thyroid, liver, and mitochondria so your body can self-regulate. Sovereignty isn’t force; it’s tending your own inner garden.

Resists domestication. Our present culture wants tame, disciplined, starved bodies — the kind that comply with every other mandate and constraint on our freedom. This work unhooks you from that myth and teaches metabolic repair as liberation.

So in plain words: Feed Your Fat is health sovereignty because it puts the keys back in your hands. It says: Your body isn’t broken. It’s speaking. And you have the right, and the responsibility, to answer.

Now What?

Sovereignty always begins with relationship — with your body, with food, with the stories you’ve carried. That’s why Feed Your Fat doesn’t start with rules. It starts with listening.

Sovereignty isn’t about being pushed into a program. It’s about choosing the path that truly serves you. Feed Your Fat is one such path, and if it resonates, I’d be honored to walk it with you.

So if this essay tickled something in you, let’s start with a conversation. We’ll meet on Zoom, not to sign you up on the spot, but to discern together: Is this the right step for where you are in your life right now? (Note: At present, Feed Your Fat is open only to women [XX].)

If you’d like to keep traveling down this trail with me, subscribe to Wild Squatch Wellness for more campfire chats and more explorations of what it means to live as a sovereign being. Share this piece with someone whose body might also be asking to be heard.

Sovereignty, like wildfire, spreads one spark at a time. Together, we can turn this campfire into an unstoppable blaze of freedom.