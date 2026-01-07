Somehow it went from New Year’s Eve to one week into the new year in about ten minutes.

I’ve had it on my to-do list all week to write this essay, wondering where the days went, and now—seven days in—here I am.

I’ve officially missed the window for resolution inspiration and New Year, New Me platitudes.

And honestly?

Good.

Because I’m not about those anyway. I’m about a perspective that’s gentler and far more compassionate.

See, what I’ve learned over the years is that resolutions, SMART goals, resets, and challenges are usually short-lived attempts at self-improvement. When the novelty of the fireworks fades, so does our resolve.

Discipline dies.

Willpower wanes.

Vision boards vanish.

And all we’re left with is a familiar pile of self-blame, shame, and unworthiness.

I’m done with that story.

What I actually want this time of year is rest. Cuddling. Warm soup. Hot tea. Recovery from the year that just asked everything of me.

Which, interestingly enough, is exactly what Nature is doing right now.

Resting.

Digesting.

Preparing—quietly—for spring.

This is the season when I start thinking about gardening. Backyard projects. Flowers and robin’s eggs. I think about soil and start sketching out what I might grow—and what I’ll do with the harvest when it comes.

But I’m not planting seeds yet.

I’m preparing the ground.

I’m paying attention to what needs to happen so that when seeds are planted, they can actually take root and grow.

Which is why January isn’t the season for deciding what we want to do, get, or achieve.

It’s the season for asking what needs to be cultivated so our intentions can grow naturally—without force, frenzy, or burnout.

To cultivate is to create the conditions for what is already naturally present to thrive.

If I want better health, for example, I don’t need more pressure or punishment. I need to cultivate an environment that supports sleep, nourishment, pleasure, and enoughness.

From that soil, health emerges in its own time.

That’s why my word for the year is CULTIVATE.

It’s on my vision board—which is really more of a vibe board. I didn’t paste on everything I want to harvest. I focused only on the quality of the soil I want to tend.

Because when the soil is right, the growth takes care of itself.

This year, I’m cultivating safety, flow, presence, and stewardship. And I’m remembering this:

I do not chase. I tend. And what’s meant for me, grows.

I’ll be exploring each of those more deeply in upcoming subscriber conversations, so if that resonates, this is a good moment to step inside and join me.

For now, here’s to a new year—not of reinvention, but of care.

May we cultivate the conditions that allow the lives we long for to grow.

