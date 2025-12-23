The best laid plans of mice and men often go astray.

We’ve heard that said many, many times. In fact, it’s even documented in the Scriptures, many times; my favorite is probably James 4:13-14:

Come now, you who say, “Today or tomorrow we shall head off to this or that town and spend a year doing business there and making money.” Yet you do not know what tomorrow will bring.

I was just posting on Facebook about how Daisy (my adorable pittie mix) and I never thought we would have to re-invent our home, relearn what love, family, and safety feel like…but here we are, nonetheless, birthing a totally new chapter of life as a widow on my own.

But there’s been nothing easy or tidy about this birth. It’s been a struggle every step of the way, metaphorical and physical:

My body is being re-birthed

My livelihood and daily routine are being re-birthed

My sense of self and of value is being re-birthed

And it’s messy. In the words of Professor Hinkle: “Messy, messy, messy!”

The fact of the matter is birthing something new is never a one-and-done. In fact, the birth is the easy part…and it leaves in its wake the messy business of raising what is new, of living with and developing whatever wasn’t there before.

And really, birth - as exciting and beautiful as it is - is also the death of whatever came before.

Mary found this out the minute she laid Jesus in that manger. So let’s see what that might have meant for her.

Dear God, everything just hurts…and I’m so tired.

He’s finally asleep. Everyone is finally gone…I think those shepherds left a sheep behind…great.

I don’t know what to do now. We’re here, out of money, this stable is cold. Joseph says he might be able to find work long enough to pay for our trip back to Nazareth but, I just don’t know. The looks there, the gossip, I thought it would go away when Joseph finally took me in but…

And I want my mom. Here we have no one, no choice, no options but survive.

And how am I supposed to raise this “child of promise” with nothing?

What’s the next step?

I thought when he was born I would have the answers but…

…crickets.

Humans have this strange relationship with time, in that we seem to be the only ones that actually experience it. It’s like dog math, and we’ve all seen the memes: “When mom leaves for 2 hours, she’s been gone for 20 years. When she leaves for 2 minutes to get the mail, she’s also been gone for 20 years.” The rest of the created order lives in a blissful state of presence. Now is it. But humans? We’ve got this linear time thing going on that insists on a beginning, middle, and end. We think and live in story lines and we don’t like it when chapters bleed into each other, when the plot gets messy, or when there isn’t a tidy “And they lived happily ever after” at the end.

We want a neat, bullet-point outline.

We want to solve for the variable.

We don’t want to move on until what we’re in the middle of is neatly tied up.

But life isn’t like that, is it?

When something new arrives, even if we are prepared for it, it’s not a “happily ever after” moment; rather, it’s really just a new beginning and, unlike a story plot, there are no bullet points. There is only NOW and now tends to be uncomfortable and unpredictable.

The problem isn’t that birth - whatever kind of birth we’re talking about - doesn’t deliver clarity.

The problem is that we expect it to.

And being the story-driven creatures we are, we are horrible at managing our expectations.

So, on this Christmas Eve, the night that so many of us are gazing at beautifully arranged Nativity scenes, singing inspirational carols, and lighting candles in darkened sanctuaries, if you’re expecting a tidy wrap up to Mary’s journey…

…there is none.

Mary is alone in a new town with a newborn, her husband is looking for work, there is no one coming to rescue them, and if she thinks life can only get better from here?

Spoiler: it doesn’t.

Because while the heavens may have rearranged themselves for this blessed event, the world certainly did not.

Life just kept being life, in all of its messy, heartbreaking, joyful, unpredictable glory.

But what I can say is that, based on my own experience, I have always been held together, somehow.

And so will you.

WHAT I’M LISTENING TO:

So, as this Advent season closes — without a bow, without a tidy ending — sit with these questions for a while.

No need to answer them all at once. Let them work on you quietly.

Where are you waiting for clarity before allowing yourself to live what is already here?

What has arrived in your life that doesn’t yet make sense, but is asking to be carried anyway?

If “being held together” is enough for now, what pressure might you be able to release?