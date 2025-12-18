The last not-quite-three months have been a roller coaster. That’s really the only honest way to describe it.

There’s a part of me that wants to stop saying “since my husband died,” because another part of me knows that, outside of a very small circle, people have already moved on. There’s a voice in my head that says, No one wants to hear your grief anymore. And if I’m being honest, some days I don’t want to hear it either.

I notice the days that feel easier and quietly count them as wins. Days when I can think about our twenty-eight years together and feel tenderness instead of sharp pain. Days when I can get out of bed with energy, get things done, laugh, and function in a way that passes for normal. Those days feel like progress.

And then the tears show up anyway.

Not because something is wrong, but because this is how the body processes loss. Grief isn’t just emotional. It’s biological. My body had adapted to my husband over decades. My nervous system learned his rhythms, his presence, his safety. When he died, that imprint, his signature in my very cells, didn’t disappear. The body takes time to adjust, and tears are part of that adjustment.

So yes, the last not-quite-three months have been a roller coaster.

And like any roller coaster, I’m learning that the best way through it isn’t to brace myself for every turn, but to soften. To stop gripping so tightly. To let my body move with what comes instead of fighting it.

Softening doesn’t mean giving up.

It means allowing what’s already here.

Joy and grief.

Relief and sadness.

Hope and anxiety.

They can all be here at the same time.

Which brings us back to Mary.

She’s now about three months pregnant. The belly is likely starting to show. People are noticing. And she’s being witnessed…just not in a way that feels safe or kind.

So she leaves.

She catches the next caravan out of Nazareth and heads to Jerusalem to stay with her cousin Elizabeth and Zechariah, her husband, for a while.

Sometimes the best medicine is to just get-the-hell-outta-Dodge.

Elizabeth would have been a soft landing place. She knew what it meant to live outside expectations. She knew what it meant to carry shame that didn’t belong to her. A barren woman, now pregnant in her crone years, Elizabeth had lived under scrutiny and speculation for decades. She understood what it meant to be talked about, misread, and judged.

And when Mary arrives, something remarkable happens.

Before Mary explains…

Before she defends herself…

Before she justifies anything…

Elizabeth sees her.

She doesn’t ask questions, hesitate, or moralize.

She says:

“Blessed are you among women, and blessed is the fruit of your womb…

Blessed is she who believed that there would be a fulfillment of what was spoken to her.”

For the first time, someone outside Mary’s own body recognizes what has been happening inside it.

For the first time, Mary is witnessed without suspicion, validated without interrogation. And reassured without conditions.

And only then does Mary sing.

Not in Nazareth after the angelic visitation.

Certainly not during the first trimester, when all she can do is hold her breath and hope for the best.

But once she has been seen…and welcomed into softness.

WHAT I’M LISTENING TO:

Elizabeth doesn’t create Mary’s becoming, but she supports it. She provides the safety that allows Mary’s nervous system to soften enough to keep carrying what she’s been entrusted with.

This is what Week Three of Advent is about.

Not forcing joy, bypassing fear, or pretending everything is fine.

But allowing yourself to be received, letting someone else hold the truth with you, and letting your body soften in the presence of safety.

Softening isn’t passive; it’s not giving up. It’s the truest expression of surrender: when we stop bracing long enough for life to move through us instead of against us.

Mary didn’t - in fact, she couldn’t - soften alone.

And neither do we.

As you move through this week, sit with these questions gently:

Where in my life am I still bracing instead of softening?

Who feels like a safe witness for me right now, someone who can see me without trying to fix me?

What might shift if I allowed joy and grief to exist together, without demanding one cancel the other out?

Week Three is not about resolution.

It’s about support.

It’s the moment when becoming becomes bearable; not because it’s finished, but because you don’t have to carry it alone.

And now, you are safe to sing.