I’ve spent this week helping my mother decorate her house for Christmas — putting up the little tree, gluing clips back onto ornaments, and arranging Nativity scenes. She has at least five displayed in her small home, and there is somehow always room for one more.

Naturally, this turned my thoughts toward Mary, whom we left last week standing inside the shock of her own surrender after speaking the famous fiat: “Be it unto me according to your word.”

From that single sentence have come entire symphonies, sermons, prayers, paintings, and theological frameworks. Mary has been exalted, venerated, beatified, even named co-redemptrix in some traditions. As if the moment she said yes, she floated into a protected spiritual bubble where nothing messy, human, hormonal, or frightening could touch her.

Somehow I don’t think that’s what happened. In fact, just the opposite seems to have happened because no sooner does she utter those historic words when…

…the damn angel just POOFS. Disappears into thin air.

She said yes, and immediately found herself standing alone in a room where everything had changed and nothing had changed at the same time.

That’s the part we rarely talk about.

The silence after the surrender.

The moment when the support disappears and you’re left with the weight of what you just agreed to.

And the next time we see Mary in Scripture, she’s leaving Nazareth and traveling to visit her cousin Elizabeth — and Elizabeth, six months pregnant with the future John the Baptist, is the first to recognize that Mary herself is carrying Christ.

Leave it to a miraculously pregnant crone to call out the not-so-obvious…

But this raises the question:

What happened between the angelic visitation and the divine recognition?

The first trimester.

That strange season where everything is happening but nothing is visible. Where new life begins in total secrecy: cells dividing, DNA knitting itself together, a future taking shape before it has a face or a name.

And meanwhile, Mary is just… living.

A teenage girl with a controversial pregnancy, trying to go about her daily work while her entire inner world is reorganizing itself:

• replaying the angel’s words

• imagining every possible consequence

• wondering how Joseph will respond

• trying to appear normal in a community that could condemn her

• physically exhausted, nauseous, disoriented

• carrying a secret that is both holy and terrifying

And I doubt she floated peacefully through those weeks. I doubt she glowed. I doubt she was serene.

In fact, I’m certain she had moments where she wondered if she could undo what she had agreed to. Every culture in every era has had ways women could disappear a pregnancy. But she didn’t. She carried on. She moved through each day as best she could while waiting through each night with a whispered prayer for strength, for courage, for guidance.

If it were me?

I’d be a blithering idiot and a puddly mess.

Let me rephrase that: I am a blithering idiot and a puddly mess.

Because this is exactly where I am right now.

New life — the life I must build after losing my husband — is quickening. Healing is happening. Cells, hormones, fascia, identity, purpose — all of it is re-patterning itself.

A future is forming that I cannot yet see.

But from the outside? It looks like nothing is happening. Or, worse yet, it looks like all the wrong things are happening. It looks like the same widow drinking her tea, walking her dog, building her business, and navigating a holiday season she never imagined would feel this hollow.

That’s the nature of first trimesters — literal or metaphorical.

Everything essential is happening beneath the surface

and none of it comes with instructions, timelines, or guarantees.

That is Week Two of Advent.

The waiting.

The in-between.

The hidden work beneath the visible world.

The ache of “nothing is happening” while everything is.

And the waiting isn’t passive. It’s the daily practice of countering every doubtful thought with the memory of the original promise, the angel only you saw, the knowing that belongs to you alone.

Mary lived that.

So do we.

And as we’ll see soon, the worst didn’t happen. Things unfolded exactly the way the angel said they would; not because Mary forced it, but because she didn’t undo what she had said yes to.

And the same can be true for us.

If we don’t get in our own way.

If we don’t abort the process before it comes to fruition.

If we allow the unseen work to continue shaping us.

This is the work of Week Two: the waiting that builds the world.

So in this second week of Advent — the week of waiting, uncertainty, and invisible work — give yourself some room to breathe. Waiting isn’t weakness. It’s part of the process. Just because you can’t see change yet doesn’t mean nothing is happening.

Take a little time and sit with these questions. No pressure, no searching for perfect answers:

What in my life feels hidden or “not yet visible”?

Where am I tempted to rush, fix, or undo the very thing I said yes to?

What small signs or inner nudges remind me that something is taking shape underneath the surface?

Week Two is about trusting the work you can’t see yet, about staying steady in the in-between, about letting the early stages of becoming do what they’re meant to do.

It’s uncomfortable - very, very uncomfrortable.

It’s slow. It’s even stupid slow.

But it’s normal.

This is where new life grows long before it can be recognized.

May this week give you patience for the process, confidence in your yes, and enough steadiness to keep going while everything is still forming.