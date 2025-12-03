In May of 2020, when everything shut down and the world was trying to figure out what was happening, my husband and I pulled out of the RV campground we’d been living in and started what turned out to be a five-year adventure. That trip wasn’t supposed to begin until 2025, but the fallout of the pandemic stripped us of so many options that leaving early became the only realistic choice.

We were excited, yes… but also drained. It felt like everything we’d planned, worked for, or counted on had been wiped clean in a matter of months. We weren’t actually left with “nothing,” but emotionally it was a hollow place to stand. We had to trust the day in front of us and take things one step at a time.

Looking back, I can see that this emptying, this forced reset, opened doors we never expected. It led to a community we didn’t know we needed, and one that would eventually hold us through some of the hardest years of our lives. We had no idea then how important that support network would become.

And we also had no way of knowing that by the time we originally planned to start the trip…one of us wouldn’t be here anymore.

If there’s a takeaway from that season, it’s a simple one:

Life doesn’t wait. If something is calling you, do it now.

Now we’re at the first week of Advent, the four weeks leading up to Christmas. I grew up observing Advent every year, and even though I’m not as traditionally religious as I used to be, I still feel a strong connection to the story, especially to Mary.

This year that connection feels sharper. I’m not even three months into being a widow, and viewing Advent through that lens brings a different kind of understanding. A friend said recently that she was seeing Advent as a “season of surrender”; surrendering to hope, peace, love, and joy, even during the darkest of times, times that seem bereft of all hope, peace, love, and joy. That idea landed hard for me.

So this year, I want to look at Advent through surrender-colored glasses, guided by Mary, the epitome of surrender, of accepting and trusting. And I hope that both you and I will gain something beautiful and glorious as we follow in her footsteps.

Picture Mary as a young teenager, maybe fourteen or fifteen, newly engaged, preparing for a life she probably felt excited and hopeful about. Her plans were in motion. Her future looked stable. She had done everything “right.”

Then the damn angel showed up with news that blasted her plans to pieces.

She was going to have a baby.

It wasn’t Joseph’s.

And she hadn’t asked for any of it.

In an instant, everything she expected for her life shifted. Her reputation would take a hit. Her engagement was at risk. Her safety wasn’t guaranteed. Her entire world turned upside down in the seconds it took to say, “Hail, Mary.”

And yet her response wasn’t resistance or panic or bargaining.

It was simple, and those words continue to peal through time like The Bells of St. Mary:

“Be it unto me according to your word.”

That wasn’t passivity; it was making space.

Accepting reality without immediately trying to judge it, fix it, control it, or predict the outcome.

That response is the heart of Week One of Advent.

It begins with a clearing-out — voluntary or not — that makes room for what comes next.

Here’s what I’m listening to:

I’ve gone through my own emptyings, many, many times. Most recently, as I mentioned before, 2020 cracked open one version of my life. Becoming a widow this year cracked open another. Both created unexpected space, the kind you don’t want and didn’t ask for, but space all the same.

Advent begins there; in the moments when life changes shape and we can’t hold onto what used to be.

So amidst the trimmings and trappings and traffic jams that violate everything this season is about, ask yourself these questions and sit with them for a while; let the answers present themselves, without force:

Where are you being emptied right now?

What part of your life is shifting or dissolving?

And what might this clearing-out be preparing you for?

Week One is about recognizing the emptiness not as failure, but as room.

Room for what you couldn’t have carried before.

Room for what you didn’t have the capacity to receive until now.

It’s not glamorous.

It’s not easy.

But it’s honest.

This is where Advent starts.

May this week give you the courage to let go — and the spaciousness to receive what’s next.

